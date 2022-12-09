Katie Campbell, a Missisquoi Valley Union girls’ hockey alum, is in her second year as head coach of the MVU girls’ varsity hockey team. Campbell and the Thunderbirds closed the 2021-22 season 6-15, winning four of seven games in the second half of the regular season.
Q&A with Coach Katie Campbell
What are you most looking forward to for this group this winter? I'm looking forward to seeing the success I know this group will have. We have a young team with a skilled group of eighth and ninth-graders who fit in perfectly with our core of upperclassmen. The girls are putting in the work day in and day out, and I know it's going to pay off for them.
What qualities have you seen in practice that will set this group up for growth and success in 2022-23? Some qualities I’ve noticed during practice and the scrimmage is that there are a lot of goal scorers in this group. I don’t think we'll see the same two or three people scoring every game; I think the scoring will be spread about the roster, which isn’t something we've had in the past. I've also noticed a lot of natural chemistry with this team. They already seem to know where each other (on the ice), which will only continue to develop as the season progresses. We have a solid set of girls on defense this season who I expect to be pretty shut down, and we have solid goaltending.
Heading into your second year as head coach, how will you and your assistant coaches work to build on last year's foundation? I thought we were playing our best hockey at the end of last season, and we're planning to pick up right where we left off, building off that momentum, continuing to do the little things right, and playing our game. As I said before, we had a solid group of eighth and ninth graders join us, and they fit in seamlessly, so I'm really looking forward to a successful season for this group.
