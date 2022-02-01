The MVU Thunderbirds girls hockey team lost a close battle with the Rice Green Knights on Monday evening, falling 5-4. MVU held the 2-1 lead after the first period on goals from Holley MacLellan, assist by Rory Schriendorfer and Lindsey Gagne, assist by Haley Stefaniak. Lindsey's goal was the first of her varsity hockey career.
In the second period, MVU added two more goals to their tally, as Schriendorfer netted one of her own on an assist from MacLellan and Emily Airoldi scored, assist by MacLellan and Stefaniak. Rice scored one, and the Thunderbirds left the second period with a 4-2 lead.
Rice hit their stride in the third period, holding off MVU's offensive efforts while boosting their own. Three Green Knights scored to tying and eventually winning the game with a final goal at 13:55. MVU goalie Kali Favreau-Ward closed the night with 16 saves; Rice's goalie had 28.
MVU coach Katie Campbell spoke of the progress she's seeing on the ice, "I can see improvements in different areas of the game as we go on. We worked on and talked about passing the last few practices and it was a lot better last night," said Campbell.
"Communication was great as well, and we had girls calling for pucks and communicating on coverage with each other in front of our net. We have been losing the top of the slot lately, but I thought we did a great job clogging that up last night."
Campbell also congratulated Gagne on her first goal, "Lindsey played great for us up front (she’s normally on D), pressuring the puck and bringing some more speed upfront. A great effort by the girls."
The Thunderbirds host Woodstock on Wednesday at 4:45.
