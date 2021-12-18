Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop across the region from south to north beginning around noon or shortly before, then become briefly heavy at times into the early overnight hours before ending around sunrise Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&