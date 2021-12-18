The Missisquoi Valley Union girls varsity basketball team earned a 31-26 point victory over the Lamoille Union Lancers on Friday, Dec. 17. Thank you, Walter Broillette, for the photos of the girls' home opener at the Thunderdome!
MVU and the Lancers were all tied up 12-12 at the half after MVU fell behind 12-6 early on.
MVU coach Jen Gagne spoke of the battle on the court, "Destinee (Pigeon) made some big shots for us in the third that gave us a little cushion. We had so many in and out shots. If we could just get those to fall, it would give us more wiggle room in these games," said Gagne.
"But I’m happy with everything in place leading up to the shots--the ball movement, player movement off ball, fakes. We just need these shots to go in the hoop! We made some key free throws at the end, Mackenzie Vincent made two and Alex Brouillette made two to seal the game."
MVU finished 7 for 12 from the foul line, while Lamoille went only 5 for 16. MVU out-rebounded the competitio 42-29, with Mackenzie Vincent grabbing the majority.
Gagne spoke of the team's progression, "We definitely have some things to work on to get better at, which we will keep grinding on every practice, but I am happy to start the season with a W!" said Gagne. "Our goal this season is just to improve each day, every game, every practice. We will continue to focus on what we are doing well and work hard on the things we need to get better at."
Destinee Pigeon was MVU's high scorer notching 12 points; Abby Paquette and Alex Brouillette each had 6.
