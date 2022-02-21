HIGHGATE - The MVU Thunderbirds girls hockey team earned a 3-1 win over the Brattleboro Colonels on Monday, Feb. 21, coming from behind to score in the second and third periods.
MVU coach Katie Campbell spoke of the team's momentum as they secured their third consecutive win.
"I think a lot of it has to do with passing the puck. They've really started to figure out that the more passes they make, the easier it is to get in the offensive zone and create scoring opportunities," said Cambell.
"They're starting to click, to trust each other, to rely on each other, and to come together as a team, and that's making all the difference for us right now."
Assistant coach Caitlin Fortin agreed: "They're peaking at just the right time with playoffs right around the corner. Their confidence is coming up."
Assistant coach Emily Fournier spoke of the winning streak: "The whole team's confidence has gone up these past three games. They're feeding off one another, and it shows on the ice and in the locker room in between periods."
The Colonels scored the game's first goal at 4:56 in the first period, but that early goal was the only time Brattleboro would break through MVU's defenders.
At 5:11 in the first, the Thunderbirds answered, tying the game as Naomi Edele found twine on a pass from Rory Schreindorfer, right in front of the Colonels' net.
Momentum from the goal stayed with the T-birds, who had several good chances in the latter half of the period. Haley Stefaniak skated the puck with authority to the Brattleboro net and shot to the far side. In what seemed to defy physics, the puck slid to the redline, where the goaltender almost knocked it in.
Holley MacLellan got a point blank shot off at 12 minutes, but Brattleboro's goalie snapped it in the glove, snuffing out the threat.
Brattleboro had a good chance of their own with less than a minute left on the clock, but MVU goaltender Karissa Leclair silenced it. The teams left for their locker rooms tied at one goal apiece at the end of two periods.
Schreindorfer scored an unassisted shorthanded breakaway goal at 4:48, lifting the T-birds over the Colonels.
Shortly after killing a penalty, MacLellan came through for the T-birds, taking off on a breakaway to notch the insurance marker at 13:19.
Campbell enjoyed seeing a total team effort on Monday, "From goaltending to the front line, they're working for it, they want it, and they want to go deep into playoffs."
Schreindorfer got a shoutout from Campbell: "Rory had a heck of a game tonight. She was backchecking, breaking up plays in our defensive zone, and setting up plays in our offensive zone. Then, she had that nice breakaway goal. She's been big for us! Her presence makes all the difference. In the corners, girls are battling with her, and they can't get by her."
Schreindorfer, who was right in the mix, spoke of the team's success in the last three games.
"Holley and I work together well, and we've all stepped up and are trying our hardest," said Schreindorfer. "We're not giving up, even when the other team scores."
High school playoffs are roughly a week away, but Schreindorfer has already been in the playoff atmosphere with the U14 MAHA team.
"I'll be playing in the state tournament with MAHA, and I'm extra stoked for high school!"
When asked if she enjoys playing for former MVU players as coaches, Schreindorfer didn't hesitate: "They're great coaches. Emily is helping us and encouraging us on defense, and I've been with Katie and Caitlin for a while."
When asked if the team appreciated the playing for coaches who were standout players for MVU during their high school careers, the coaches agreed they did.
Campbell: "Tonight, on the bench, there was a whistle, and they were asking us questions about when we played. We've been in our skates on this ice in their exact position."
Fournier: "They'll bring up stuff in the locker room about how we used to play here. I think they take us more seriously and appreciate our advice more."
Fortin: "At the end of the day, I think it's a fun atmosphere for them. We have fun coaching, and it's a fun group of girls; they're fun to watch, and the energy is there."
MVU goalie Karissa Lelclair had 19 saves for MVU; the Colonels had 20.
