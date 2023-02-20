The MVU Thunderbirds girls' hockey team (5-12-2) took a 4-1 loss to Woodstock (16-4-2)on Monday, Feb. 20. Woodstock scored in the second and third periods, and MVU's lone goal, scored by Lilliana Fournier, assisted by Emily Airoldi and Rory Schreindorfer, was scored in the third.
Goalie saves: Jadyn Lapan had 17 saves, and Woodstock's Meridian Bremel had 10.
