HIGHGATE - The MVU Thunderbirds girls' hockey hosted Woodstock on Wednesday, Feb 3, falling 7-1.
Woodstock scored three times in the first period; twice before Holley MacLellan, who's led MVU's offense, notched the T-birds' solo goal at 8:03 in the first period. Rory Schreindorfer and Kayden Lapan assisted. Woodstock responded, scoring a third goal two minutes later.
In the second period, Woodstock added three more goals, and closed their scoring with a seventh goal in the third.
MVU coach Katie Campbell broke down the game from her perspective.
"I thought the girls played a great first period and a great third period. Our second period was a little rocky," said Campbell. "Karissa was in net for us, and it was her first time in net for about a week and a half. Most of their (Woodstock's) shots were top shelf shots that any goalie would have had a hard time stopping."
Campbell highlighted what she liked seeing from the team, "Our passing game was a lot better. It's improving every game, and it's been my emphasis. We've seen a lot of good teamwork."
Emily Airoldi and Lindsey Gagne's play stood out to Campbell.
"Emily had the best game she's played all season. She was up and down the ice--backchecking, forechecking," said Campbell. "Lindsey had another great game."
The goal scored by the Thunderbirds also showed MVU's improvement, according to Campbell.
"I was very proud of the goal we scored. It was a nice 'garbage' goal. We've been working on deflections--crashing the net--not doing the drive by's. We kept pounding it and got it in. It was an all around good game, and we're looking forward to Harwood on Saturday."
MVU's Karissa Leclair had 29 saves in goal and Woodstock had 12.
