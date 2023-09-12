The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds traveled to Rice to face the Green Knights (2-0) on Saturday, Sept. 9, taking a 36-6 loss.
MVU Stats:
Henry Tanner led MVU offensively with 82 rushing yards.
Hunter Cheney had 43 yards rushing and scored his first varsity touchdown in the game.
According to MVU coach Anthony Labor, junior Colby Young played one of his best games from the offensive line, and Caleb Jordan played very well defensively and came up with a number of big tackles.
Wyett Bellrose tallied an interception on defense, and Tannor Shedrick had a fumble recovery.
The Thunderbirds host Oxbow for homecoming on Saturday, Sept. 16, in their first home game of 2023.
