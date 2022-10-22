The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds took a 9-1 loss to the Mount Abraham Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 22. MVU seniors JJ Beauregard, Garrett Fregeau, Ray Fournier, and Connor Byers were all recognized at the game for their dedication to the program.
Thank you, Todd Beauregard, for the photos from the game!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.