SWANTON - Kali Favreau-Ward had 22 saves in the MVU Thunderbirds' loss to the Hartford Hurricanes. MVU coach Katie Campbell spoke of the T-birds' newest netminder.
"We pulled Kali off the field hockey team; for never playing ice hockey before, we call her the brick wall," said Campbell. "She'll come out of nowhere and make a stellar save that looks like she's been playing for ten years. Her glove is fantastic; she tracks the puck well."
The Thunderbirds fell 9-1 to the Hurricanes, and it was Rory Schreindorfer who notched the solo goal for MVU.
"Rory played an excellent game, and she and Holley (McLellan) have meshed really well together on the top line," said Campbell. "I'm expecting them to be two of our top goal scorers."
Hailey Stefaniak, captain of the team, also stood out for her efforts in the game.
"Hailey played a phenomenal game--she was playing offense, she was playing defense, she was playing goalie," said Campbell. "She gives a 150 percent every game and practice."
Assistant coach Caitlin Fortin spoke of the flow of the game, "We had a tough first period; the first part of the second period was really good, but I think we got tired. Our goalie stood on her head tonight. We'll have a good practice tomorrow and be ready for Wednesday.
