SWANTON - The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds hosted the Colchester Lakers on Friday, Dec. 10, falling 50-32 to the visiting team in the home opener.
Colchester took the lead quickly, utilizing their size and strength to control the game in the paint and from the perimeter.
Maliki Unwin-Jackson's two, three-point shots and some extra pressure from T-bird defenders brought the Thunderbirds within two points midway through the quarter.
The Lakers relied on their height advantage late in the quarter, capitalizing on several offensive rebounds to jump to a 15-7 lead with less than a minute in the first quarter.
MVU remained tenacious on the court, fighting for loose balls and looking to maximize passes. The Thunderbirds came up with a steal in the quarter's final seconds that resulted in Unwin-Jackson draining a deep three. The Lakers answered with a three of their own at the buzzer, the teams leaving the court with Colchester holding the 18-11 lead.
In the second quarter, Ian Digby opened the scoring for MVU, scoring on a putback, but the Lakers dominated the boards, extending their lead 28-15 at the half.
Ray Fournier wrested the ball from a Laker defender midway through the third, passing it to Unwin-Jackson, who drained another three. Unwin-Jackson earned a roar from the crowd seconds later as his flying block denied a Laker layup and instigated a Colchester timeout.
Colchester's Jackson Miller, who'd proved hard for the T-birds to handle, stripped the ball from a Thunderbird opponent, dunking and securing a 39-23 point lead at the end of the third quarter.
Fournier worked through traffic to net the Thunderbirds' first basket of the fourth, ending a lengthy scoring drought for MVU. The Lakers tacked on 11 more points in the fourth, but Brady Creller earned the final Thunderbirds' cheer as he drained a three in the last seconds of the game.
MVU head coach Matt Walker was pleased with the efforts of his D2 squad.
"It was career highs for everybody tonight," said Walker, "We had first varsity minutes for nine out of our 12 athletes--first varsity shots, first varsity effort--and it was against a strong D1 Metro team."
Walker praised the efforts of Thunderbird captain Ray Fournier.
"I thought we really saw why the team named Ray as captain; every single player voted for him. He made a difference (this evening). When we made the run in the third quarter, it was his intense defense and Maliki's shooting," said Walker.
"I thought it was really impressive we were able to make the runs we did, and I think we're going to be okay. I'm very encouraged with where we're going."
Walker also complimented Hayzen Luneau and Unwin-Jackson, "Hayzen must have had double digits in rebounds, and Maliki can shoot it and play D."
Ray Fournier spoke with confidence in his teammates, "I trust all the guys around me. I like how we're not afraid to crash the boards once in a while and get physical. I definitely like the group we have; everyone is there for each other, and we don't stop!"
Many MVU athletes were mourning the loss of a friend in an accident earlier in the week, "It was an emotional night for a lot of our team, and we send our condolences to the family."
