The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls' hockey team picked up a 2-1 win over Manchester on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Manchester held the lead after the first period, but Holley MacLellan tied the score in the second on an unassisted goal. Late in the game, MacLellan scored the winning goal, assisted by Abby Wilcox and Rory Schreindorfer.
MVU coach Katie Campbell spoke of the Thunderbirds' road win, "The girls played a great game. We continued to practice on offensive zone passing and net driving this week, and it has seemed to payed off."
Campbell complimented Karissa Leclair on her 22-save performance in net.
"Our goalie was out I'll so Karissa stepped in for her, and she played a fantastic game," said Campbell. "I couldn't ask for much more out of her."
She also spoke of the efforts of the rest of the Thunderbird team, "Holley continues to produce for us. Kirby King played a great game at D. She doesn't normally see that much ice time but you would have never known it. Another great game by the girls! We had 5 out with illnesses tonight and the girls really stepped it up."
(0) comments
