HIGHGATE -The MVU Thunderbirds girls' hockey team earned a 3-2 win over the Harwood Highlanders on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the annual Pink Game.
The Thunderbirds held a 2-1 lead going into the final frame after Holley MacLellan notched two unassisted goals earlier in the game. MacLellan scored the game's first goal at 7:09. However, Harwood answered at 8:25, the teams leaving the ice tied after the first period.
MacLellan scored the tiebreaker at 2:12 in the second, unassisted. In the third period, Harwood knotted the score with a power-play goal in the first minute.
MVU increased pressure shortly after the goal, several T-birds getting solid shots on goal. MacLellan scored the game-winner on a wrist shot from the slot.
MVU coach Katie Campbell liked what she saw. "The girls played awesome today from start to finish. Their breakout was good; we've been working on neutral zone, and our neutral zone play was perfect. Our passing--I don't think it could get better."
Campbell credited the success to the girls' effort. "These girls busted their buts. Emily Airoldi--from end to end--she didn't stop. In my opinion, she was the best player on the ice for both teams. It may not show up on a score sheet, but that girl was incredible. I can't ask for anything more out of her today."
Campbell especially appreciated Airoldi's coverage of Harwoods' strongest player, "I told the girls to shut down number nine, and if we did, we'd have a good chance at winning. I think Emily took that to heart. She shut her down singlehandedly."
Karissa Leclair didn't see many shots in net, but what she did see, she handled, according to Campbell.
"When she saw shots, she had them covered, and she had a great game."
MacLellan, who earned a hattrick on the night, also got her props from Campbell, "She's our goal scorer. She finds the net, and if she gets a chance to shoot, most of the time, it's going in."
Campbell gave a shout-out to two other T-birds, "Lindsey Gagne played great for us up front again, and Rory Schriendorfer played great. Everyone that touched the ice played great. I'm so proud of them."
MVU goalie Karissa Leclair had 13 saves; Harwood's goalie had 43.
