SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds celebrated senior night with a 41-39 win over the Middlebury Tigers on Wednesday, Feb. 3. The win was especially sweet since MVU took a two-point loss to the Tigers earlier in the 2021-22 season.
MVU head coach Jen Gagne spoke of the seniors, "This senior group is my heart and soul, and Walter Brouillette and I have been with them for ten years. To be able to step on this court and play competitive games means the world to us. They've worked so hard and put so much time and energy into this!"
After a drought of scoring in the first quarter, MVU seniors Alexandra Brouillette and Abigail Paquette each drained threes to give the Thunderbirds a 7-5 advantage at the end of the quarter.
The Thunderbirds carried the lead through the second quarter, but the Tigers were always just a step behind. A last-second Tiger basket knotted the score at 17 apiece as the teams left for the halftime break.
The second half started much like the first as the teams traded buckets and the lead, going basket for basket in the early minutes. McKenzie Vincent, who'd been aggressive on the boards, scored on an offensive rebound extending MVU's lead as the quarter waned. Brouillette, fouled in the last two seconds, hit one shot to give the Thunderbirds a 30-24 lead as they headed to the final frame.
Midway through the fourth, Middlebury held a one-point lead. With three minutes on the clock, Brouillette drove through traffic, earning a trip to the free-throw line. Her first basket tied the game; the second restored the slender lead to the T-birds.
Paquette instigated a turnover to return possession to MVU, and a full-timeout gave the T-birds a chance to strategize. With a one-point lead and 2:52 on the clock, making the most of every possession was crucial.
Brouillette came up big again, driving to the hoop and scoring for the Thunderbirds. Two Tiger free throws brought the visitors within one as the quarter waned. Brouillette worked a jump ball, returning the ball to MVU with just over a minute remaining.
The Tigers called a timeout with 52 seconds on the clock and a one-point deficit, tying the game on a free throw shortly after.
Alex Bourdeau earned the biggest cheer of the night, drawing an And-1 in the last twenty seconds of the game. Middlebury answered, trailing by one with seconds on the clock. Madison Gagne took the line with four seconds left in the quarter, hitting one shot, and the Thunderbirds earned the win.
Gagne spoke of the last shot of the game, "I was getting everything but a swish, but when you get two, you have to be ready for the second one. You have to muscle it down and hope that the second time around, it will do what you want it to do!"
MVU coach Jen Gagne was pleased to see the team get the senior night win.
"They're a good team, and they played us tough. The momentum switched several times, but these girls have character and tenacity. They don't give up!"
Abigail Paquette and Alexandra Brouillete spoke o the senior night win.
"It's so exciting to see how far we've come since my freshman year!" said Paquette.
Brouillette agreed with her teammate, "We've put a lot of hard work in, and it's showing. I've enjoyed my teammates and my coaches. They've made it the best it can be."
MVU high scorers: Alexandra Brouillette had 12; Abigail Paquette had 9.
Middlebury high scorer: Eve Sellers had 15.
