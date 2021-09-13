SWANTON - The Missisquoi Valley Union High School girls varsity team had possession early and often as they hosted in-county rival Enosburg on Monday afternoon.
Shortly after the starting horn, Alexandra Brouillette put the T-birds on the board, setting the tone for MVU's upcoming 5-0 win.
Midway through the half, the Hornets pressured MVU, but MVU successfully rebuffed Enosburg's efforts, including a cross-goal kick that was narrowly deflected by an MVU defender late in the first half.
Destinee Pigeon's precise pass to Brouillette resulted in a second goal for MVU with five minutes remaining in the half.
Midfielder Ava Hubbard tacked on a third, unassisted goal in the final two minutes of play before the halftime break.
With ten minutes on the clock in the second half, Brouillette notched her third goal, giving MVU a 4-0 lead.
The fifth goal came in the final minute, a shot off the crossbar near the far post by Hubbard.
The win against a classic in-county rival was satisfying for Hubbard.
"The last two years we played Enosburg, the games were pretty even; it was finally nice to get a win against them," said Hubbard.
Brouillette, a senior, scored three goals during the game.
"We definitely played well as a team, passed to the feet, and communicated well," said Brouillette.
The win was the third in net for sophomore Shanneal Unwin.
"We did really well passing, and my defense communicated very well with me tonight," said Shanneal.
"We have a lot of things to work on, and I'm happy to work on them with my team and happy to get back to work."
MVU coach Roy Adams was pleased with the outcome and the progress he's seeing with his Thunderbirds.
"The girls were looking forward to playing MVU this year. The last few years, these games have been really good games--overtime games; it's nice to come out on top," said Adams.
"We played really well and passed the ball well. I'm glad to see the things we're working on are working. All the way around, the support Ava and Alexandra had was huge. Alex is always in the right spot at the right time."
Enosburg coach Renee Pattee felt her team played a focused first half.
"The communication, the one-on-ones, the give-and-gos, everything was there; we just need that one goal," said Patee.
"I told the girls I couldn't be happier for the first half of the game. They came out playing great."
