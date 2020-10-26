SWANTON — A rain-soaked Monday afternoon saw No. 4 MVU and No. 5 Montpelier get the 2020 DIII quarterfinals underway.
Right off the bat, the T-Birds got to work with an aggressive forecheck, hemming the Solons into their own end. With 5:12 remaining in the first quarter, sophomore Bella Bigelow took advantage of a Montpelier defensive lapse and drove to the net to put MVU on the scoreboard.
Four minutes later, MVU was awarded their fourth penalty corner of the game and made good on it.
Junior Denise Berger started the play by getting the ball to senior Natalee Harvey, who made a quick pass to senior Rhianna Sweeney for the goal.
It was looking like MVU was about to run away with the game, but the Solons came out determined not to be beat.
Less than a minute into the second half, Montpelier got a quick strike with sophomore Eli Muller-Moore netting the ball.
MVU was dominating play; however, when the ball was moved downfield, they struggled with player coverage in their own end.
With 11 minutes and 30 seconds left in the third quarter, Harvey scored a goal, but the official immediately called it off.
Three minutes later, Muller-Moore again scored for the Solons, and just like that, Montpelier had hope going into the fourth quarter having tied the game.
“One of the things we needed to tighten up was our defense; a lot of it was just watching the ball on transitions instead of watching the players,” said Head Coach Mel Hurlbut.
The T-Birds came into the fourth quarter with even more tenacity than earlier in the game, and it quickly became clear they were not about to let this game slip away.
At 9:15 Sweeney got a heavy shot towards the goal from about 25 yards away; Harvey and freshman Maddy Chevalier pounced on the opportunity.
After a couple of whacks, Chevalier got the ball across the goal line, putting MVU back in the lead.
Four minutes later, on the T-Birds 18th (out of 19 total throughout the course of the game) penalty corner, Berger got the ball to Harvey, who got a swift pass to Sweeney.
Sweeney let a rocket of a shot go from the top of the shooting circle and put the game away for the T-Birds.
The clock ran down to zeros, and after battling through adversity and rain, the MVU field hockey squad took home the victory, beating Montpelier 4-2.
The T-Birds advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday, where they will face No. 1 Windsor.
