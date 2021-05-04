The MVU Thunderbirds varsity baseball team lost a one run game to the Spaulding Crimson Tide on Tuesday afternoon, falling 8-7. Eli Calhoun pitched 5 and 2/3 innings and allowed 6 earned runs, 5 walks, 8 hits and had 1 strikeout.
For MVU: Patrick Walker went 3-3 with a 2-run home run in the 1st, 2 singles, 2 RBI and 2 walks. He also scored a run.
For Spaulding: Kieran McNamara went 2-4 with a single, 2 stolen bases, scored a run, ROE, and had a bottom of the 6th triple to drive in the eventual game winning run. Dylan Bachand went 2-3 with a single, double, 2 RBI, and a run scored. Dylan Estirill went 1-1 with a single, run scored, and a stolen base (all in the bottom of the 6th for Estirill).
MVU's record is now 2-4. The Thunderbirds will host Vergennes on Thursday at 4:30.
