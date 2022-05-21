SWANTON - Several hundred people, including a large number of former players, gathered at MVU on Saturday, May 21, to celebrate the dedication of the Pit to MVU softball coaches Jay Hartman and Rich McVicker. The two have coached together at MVU for 39 years, and from the show of support, it was clear to see the impact they’ve had on the Swanton softball community.
Jay Hartman spoke on behalf of himself and McVicker, thanking the community and the nearly 400 players who they've had the pleasure to coach. The two men were honored with gifts from the MVU boosters, banners, a message from Don Collins, game balls from the 500th win, a sign dedicating the field to them, and the opportunity to throw the ceremonial first pitches.
The Thunderbirds took the field against Mount Mansfield Union for the top of the first as MVU 'went to work' according to Hartman.
Molly Gagne took her place in the circle, promptly inducing a grounder and taking the out at first. After two Cougars reached base, catcher Destinee Pigeon corralled a passed ball, sending it back to Molly Gagne, who tagged the lead runner at home for the final out of the half-inning.
Madison Guyette's infield hit got her to first. Kerri Campbell followed suit, and Alexandra Brouillette's stand-up double sent Guyette home for the game's first run.
Molly Medor slapped a line drive to score Campbell, Brouillette scored on an overthrow, and Madison Aiken's grounder down the third-base line scored the fourth run before the first out was recorded. Abigail Paquette sent the ball sailing down the first base side for a triple, scoring a fifth run.
MVU held MMU in the top of the second. In the bottom of the frame, Campbell singled and later scored on Molly Medor's hit. Aiken doubled, scoring Medor and giving the Thunderbirds a 7-0 lead after two innings.
Medor replaced Molly Gagne in the circle in the top of the third, easily retiring the Cougars.
Paquette led off the bottom of the third with a stand-up triple, later scoring on Pigeon's bunt single. Guyette's single plated MVU'S ninth run.
Thunder suspended the game in the fourth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.