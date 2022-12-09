The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds boys' hockey team opens the 2022-23 season on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. with a home game against Rutland. MVU coach Adam Fortin shared his thoughts on the upcoming season and what he hopes to see from this year's T-birds.
What will this year's Thunderbirds bring to the ice? We're hoping to bring a sustained attack this year from the youth of our team. We're a team that's equal parts seniors and underclassmen. We'll have to have underclassmen taking some big steps this year and contributing to our offense. We struggled to score last year, and we'll be looking for new producers this year to replace the goals lost to last year's senior class and hopefully increase our production to help us win games. We'll also be asking our defensemen to be more involved with the play and produce offense without risking too many defensive breakdowns or goals against, which is always tricky.
What are your goals for the opening game of the season this weekend? We hope to see our boys push the pace this year, shorten the shifts, and outwork teams. We're hoping to roll three lines, which in Division 2 is a luxury many teams don't have. I'd like to see us improve on our compete levels on 50/50 pucks, but to also be creative and have some fun on the ice. Nobody wants to play in a boring system, and as a coaching staff, we are trying to promote creativity and fun to not just boost offense but to boost morale as well.
What are your goals for the team throughout the season? We need to be more positive. Last year was hard on many fronts, and it was easy for us to miss out on what was going well through all the things that weren't. I hope to see these guys grow together, push each other, and compete against each other for ice, but to do so in a way that promotes camaraderie and positivity heading into the playoffs. We have a lot of ice that will have to be absorbed by new faces, which is always a challenge, but I want our upperclassmen to embrace our younger guys and support them through their growing pains. Mistakes will be made this year, and how we handle them as a team will determine our success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.