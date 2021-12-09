Q&A with Adam Fortin, first year head coach of the Missisquoi Valley Union High School boys hockey team.
What are you looking forward to this season and with this group? This is a group of players who have not had a lot of opportunities. Obviously, with the pandemic limiting things for them off and on for the last 18 months, some of these players are excited and motivated to get started. There are also a significant number of upperclassmen, many of which have always played secondary roles or have not had the spotlight, and this "underdog" mentality is an easy and fun team to coach. Everyone will have to contribute, and you sink or swim based on the collective effort of many, not the concentrated effort of a few.
Who do you have returning, and who's new to the program? We have a large team of 26, and we have roughly 17 upperclassmen with 14 returners. Even fewer were regulars; I would say less than 10 had significant or even regular ice time, so there is certainly a lot of motivation for these guys to get out there, earn their spots, earn their time, and earn their teammates' praise. We have five freshmen and five sophomores, with only one of them seeing regular and significant ice time. It's a young group, an inexperienced group, but when you're a new coach, pushing a different system and a different mentality, that's a much easier team to coach than one resistant to change.
How will you help this group adjust to the loss of last year's seniors? I think you combat graduating talent loss with healthy competition within your team for the minutes and roles those seniors had. I would be willing to bet this team is the largest (boys hockey team )in school history. There are only so many minutes a year that the coaching staff can award players, and with 26, there are only so many players who can dress game in and game out, let alone play. It's a good problem to have for us, so long as you balance that competition with camaraderie. From the top of the lineup to the bottom, there's always someone pushing for minutes. You could have 4-5 guys competing for a spot at any given time. What is important to instill in this team is that our players must compete fiercely and passionately for those minutes against their teammates in every drill in practice, but not lose sight of the big picture and become their biggest supporters come game time.
What qualities do you see in this year's athletes that will help them grow into a successful team? I think this team is about as blue-collar as it gets. It's a real 'everyman's' team, where there will not be one or two kids carrying the majority of the load. That can be really dangerous. You look back in history at teams that were considered underdogs or misfits, and I wouldn't go as far as to say that this team is a team of misfits, but underdogs? You bet. Many kids have never been the headliner and feel they have a lot more to give and prove to themselves and the team. If all of that untapped potential and work ethic can be harnessed the right way, I think we could surprise ourselves, and more importantly, I think we could surprise other people this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.