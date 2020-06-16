SWANTON — MVU softball coach Jay Hartman and his staff recognized three graduating seniors who were unable to complete their senior season with the Thunderbirds.
Ellie Bourdeau, Brooke Lamothe, and manager, Rachel FitSimmons each contributed to the program over their tenure.
“We were looking forward to Ellie and Brooke making significant contributions this year,” said Hartman.
“They made big contributions as part-time players last year. They both batted around .300. Brooke had four extra-base hits and two home runs, and Ellie was a contact hitter--base hits in the gap.
“In the quarter-final against Rutland, we were on death’s doorstep, Ellie got a base hit between third and short to score the winning run.
“Brooke got an infield single in the DI final against BFA in the sixth inning.”
On-field contributions are tremendous, but Hartman was also looking forward to seeing the young ladies step into roles as leaders off the field.
“As seniors, we’re one of the few programs in Franklin County that technically doesn’t have captains. The program relies on seniors and their experience to provide that kind of leadership and be the liaison between players and coaches,” explained Hartman.
“That’s a tailor-made role for Brooke and Ellie. They are excellent teammates, and they’d have handled the role very well.”
FitSimmons, whom Hartman described as the manager extraordinaire, has been with the program for four years.
“Rachel is a natural leader. Rich McVicker and I joke that the only people we recruit for the team are managers. They have an incredible amount of responsivity, and they must be dedicated to the program.
“Rachel’s one of the best I’ve ever had. She’s the first manager to come to every practice, and she didn’t just watch, she was participating in the drills, helping coaches, and running drills. She was very good and very confident.”
Hartman had a feeling FitSimmons may have had a goal she was eager to achieve this season.
“I think this year, she had wanted to get an at-bat in a game. She started to participate in batting practice and controlled scrimmages last year.”
Hartman and McVicker have been coaching the MVU softball team for together 38 years.
“We’ve had so many wonderful seniors over the years. We had a small number of seniors this year, but I know that it was going to be a good year with the quality of the people we had this season,” said Hartman.
“Like everyone else around the state, we were looking forward to this season, and we think we’d have been competitive. The leadership that these three young ladies would have been crucial to our success.”