Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today... A significantly dry airmass will become established across Vermont today with minimum RH values dropping into the 20-30% range by mid-morning. Dewpoints are expected to be in the teens to low 20s with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Clear skies will provide plenty of sunshine this morning with clouds increasing by late this evening. Impressive deep-layer mixing will become established by mid-morning which will allow strong wind gusts to materialize at the surface, while sustained southwest winds will be 15 to 20 mph. Maximum wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected this afternoon and evening across the state of Vermont, including the Champlain Valley. Said wind gusts will primarily occur between 1 PM and 7 PM today. A second wave of strong westerly wind gusts is possible later tonight (after 11 PM) again up to 35 mph, mainly along east- facing slopes of the south- central Green Mountains.