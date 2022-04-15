Q&A with MVU softball coach Jay Hartman
Who do you have returning this year? We've got 13 on our roster, and seven are returning. We've got five seniors, and we're looking to them to lead on and off the field; they're the people we hope to set the direction for the rest of the team this year. Alex Brouillette and Abby Paquette, and Madison Gagne are the three who have been with us since 2019, and all have playoff experience. Madison Aiken and Allison Stetson complete our core of seniors. For juniors, we've got Abigal Raleigh and Destinee Pidgeon, who were with us all season 2021. Madison Guyette and Molly Gagne came up midway through the 2021 season.
These players have been through the regular season, which always goes by quickly, and the 'second season' in June. We'll be looking to our returners to provide the experience and direction to navigate both seasons.
Who are your newcomers? Eleanor Macguire, Molly Medor, Sierra Reynolds, and Kerri Campbell. They all seem to be well skilled and had good experience playing JV or on travel teams and winter ball.
What do you like about this team? Overall as a team, we are probably as athletic and quick as we've been in recent years. We're very versatile, and we're going to need our players to be playing two, maybe three positions.
What are your goals for the season? Being the smallest school in D1, we have to avoid injuries and illness and make good decisions every day. We want to play aggressively and remember to abide by the 'rules' of this game and not try to do too much. Our goal is always to be playing in the last game of the year.
Who will be filling key positions? in the circle, we've got Alex Brouillette, Madison Guyette, Molly Gagne, and Molly Medor, and we can draw on all four at one time or another. There may be some occasions we pitch by committee. Behind the plate, we've got Destinee Pidgeon and Abigail Raleigh, who've been working hard to get ready for the regular season. Everyone else will be competing for innings and at-bats. I think we feel very comfortable that we have enough athleticism and skill to be competitive in the 'second season' after Memorial Day.
What's it like getting back to 'normal' for 2022? We're all really excited for this year since it's the most normal since 2019. Coaches and players of every division and school are excited to get back to what all of us see as normal.
