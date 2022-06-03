SWANTON - Friday, June 3 hosted extra-inning softball for those in attendance at Missisquoi Valley Union High School. The No. 3 MVU Thunderbirds hosted the No. 6 St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers in the D1 quarter-final matchup. Both teams battled back and forth during the eleven-inning ballgame, however, it was St. Johnsbury who ended up on top with a 6 - 4 win.
Molly Medor started the game in the circle for the Thunderbirds. Both teams went quietly in the first inning, however, St. Johnsbury was able to load the bases in the top of the second. Medor shut the door for the Thunderbirds, striking out three, and getting out of the inning.
From this point on, both teams pitched and fielded well, leaving the game at a 0-0 tie as they pushed into extra innings. In the top of the ninth, the Hilltoppers were able to capitalize on a few key hits, scoring two runs in the top half of the inning.
Abby Raleigh walked to start the bottom of the ninth for the Thunderbirds. Alexandra Brouillette follow-up with a double off the center-field fence, and Medor hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run. Destiny Pigeon hit a double, scoring Brouilette and tying the game.
St. Johnsbury answered with two more runs in the top half of the tenth inning. Madison Gagne was able to get on base for the Thunderbirds in the bottom of the tenth, and Madison Guyette followed with a single, giving the Thunderbirds two baserunners. Medor came through with a single, scoring one run. Brouillette scored on a passed ball to once again tie the game 4-4.
The Hilltoppers' offense wouldn't quit, scoring another two runs in the top half of the eleventh inning. The St. Johnsbury defense held off the Thunderbirds in the final half of the eleventh, securing the win.
After the game, MVU Head Coach Jay Hartman spoke of the team's effort on the field, “We’re very proud of the effort put into today’s game. I thought we played solid defense throughout the game, and the offense came alive later in the ballgame. Molly (Medor) was able to get out of a few jams early in the game and helped swing the momentum in our favor a few times. A lot can happen in eleven innings of softball. I give full credit to St. Johnsbury tonight as well, they played well and we wish them best of luck going forward.”
