SWANTON — The Thunderbirds played a doubleheader on Saturday, starting with a win over South Burlington in the morning.
The game got off to a very defensive start, both teams keeping each other quiet on the basepaths.
In the bottom of the fifth, MVU broke through as Madison Guyette got on base with a triple to the fence, and Alexandra Brouillette sent the tie-breaking run across the plate and giving the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead. Neveah Beyor beat out a bunt, advancing Brouillette to third. Rhianna Sweeney's single scored Brouillette and Beyor, giving the Thunderbirds a 4-1 lead.
"I thought one of our biggest at-bats was the pinch-hit by Nevea Beyor. With two strikes, she put the ball in play and kept the inning going. That allowed the opportunity for Alex and the others to get us through the order," said MVU coach Jay Hartman.
"I thought defensively; we did very well. We had a nice double play in the top of the seventh, and we had a nice catch by Madison Guyette in center was fantastic. Natalee did a great job in the circle today and we played well behind her.
"I can't say enough about how happy we are with the performances we got from a whole lot of different people. Everyone did their job, and when we needed it, many did more."
Natalee Harvey earned the complete-game win in the circle.