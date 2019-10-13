FAIRFAX – The first time the Missisquoi and BFA-Fairfax girls soccer teams played each other, the Bullets jumped out to an early lead and ended up coming away with a victory in overtime after the Thunderbirds rallied late to force extra frames.
On Saturday when the two teams met up again, the Thunderbirds made sure that didn’t happen again. Missisquoi jumped out to a 3-0 lead by halftime and held on against a late Fairfax charge for a 4-3 win.
“That was a very strong first half for us and that was what we needed,” said Missisquoi coach Roy Adams. “I thought we had a lot of good passing and Ava Hubbard has been doing a great job in the midfield feeding our wings, which helped us break some stuff out today and we ended up doing just enough to hold on at the end.”
The Thunderbirds led 3-1 midway through the second half and knew they couldn’t let up. They put a through ball into the box that got past a charging Kamryn Taylor (four saves) and Alexandra Brouillette was there to just get enough on the ball to get it to the back of the net for the 4-1 lead and the game-winner.
The Bullets didn’t go away quietly knocking two goals into the net in the final 15 minutes of the game. In the middle of a scramble in the box, Claire Bushey rocketed the loose ball in to make it a 4-2 game with 12 minutes remaining. Eight minutes later, Nikki Cholewa put a direct kick on net that was saved, but Bridgett Dunn was in perfect position to pick up the rebound and fire home a shot to make it 4-3 with four minutes remaining.
Fairfax had a couple of chances late and looked like they were going to get a corner kick, but time expired on them.
“I think we came out to start the second half a little flat thinking a three-goal lead was going to be enough,” said Adams. “But when Fairfax started to push back, we started to bring the intensity back up and held on. Being up against a team like Fairfax, 3-0, isn’t a situation we are used to being in.”
Missisquoi’s fast start was exactly what it needed after falling behind 2-0 in the first meeting between the two teams. The Thunderbirds built up a 2-0 lead when Brouillette headed in a rebound to make it 1-0 and Julia Horton beat the defense and shot the ball inside the post for a pair of goals less than 30 seconds apart for the early lead.
Later in the half, Mercedes Slack received a through ball from Abigail Raleigh for a breakaway and sent a low shot that got just under Taylor for the goal.
Fairfax came out charging in the second half and had five of their eight corner kicks in the first 15 minutes of the half. They finally found the net midway through when Dunn’s shot was saved by Madison Conley (six saves), but Cholewa was there to pick up the rebound and get the Bullets on the board to make it 3-1.
Fairfax fell to 5-6 with the loss and will try and get back to .500 when it hosts Richford on Tuesday.
With the win, Missisquoi is now on a four-game win streak as they improved to 7-5 and will look to keep things rolling Tuesday when it hosts Enosburg.
“Everyone has shown up every day wanting to improve and we have done a lot of things to improve our scoring,” said Adams. “The past couple of years I have been here, we struggled putting the ball in the net. We have 34 goals this year, so it’s exciting for everyone in our program having an offense that can score like we have been, so the work has certainly been paying off.”