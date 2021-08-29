The Jay Peak Resort soccer fields were full on Saturday, August 28 as soccer teams from Enosburg, Richford, MVU, BFA Fairfax, Lamoille, Lyndon, Danville, and Lake Region competed in the annual jamboree tournament.
Boys' soccer teams from MVU, Richford, and Fairfax traveled to Jay Peak from Franklin County; Lyndon, Danville, and Lamoille also sent boys' teams.
It was fun to get a good look at the teams and see how they were shaping up for the 2021 season as they scrimmaged one another.
The Richford Falcons came out with a strong, athletic team, showing a lot of promise for the 2021 season. An organized attack and excellent defense showcased hard work done in the offseason. The Falcons are coached by Eric Bruch.
Fairfax graduated several seniors in 2020, but the team seems to be shaping up nicely. Coach Jake Hubbard has been at the helm of the BFA Fairfax Bullets for three seasons, and there's no doubt he'll be looking to build on the team's success from last year (going undefeated until playoffs in the shortened COVID-19 season.)
The MVU boys welcomed a new coach this fall; coach Matthew Chevalier is already working the team into a solid, cohesive unit. Chevalier took the place of long-time coach Jim Hubbard.
Rosters haven't been released, so we apologize for the lack of names, but we do hope you'll enjoy the photos.
The teams competed on the beautiful turf soccer fields; the boys played first from 8:30 to 12:45. The girls followed, playing from 1:00 to 5:15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.