SWANTON — The Thunderbird boys varsity basketball team hosted Middlebury on Friday evening in the second of two games the teams will play in the regular season.
The evening was also set aside to honor the graduating seniors, Owen Charleston, Ethan Creller, and Colbey Theberge. All three young men have played integral roles in the success of the team this season.
"Colbey is a three sport player and a tremendous all around athlete. He has been the heart of the team," said MVU coach Matt Walker. "He gets us started defensively, he's always assigned the opponent's best offensive player, and he leads our press."
Walker also spoke of Charleston, who transferred to MVU during his varsity career.
"Owen is a quiet hard working player who gives our bigs regular rest. He's academically strong and well rounded-- a also a three sport athlete for MVU," said Walker. "He's enlisted in the Navy and scheduled to report this summer after graduation."
"Ethan has seen the highs and lows in his career. He went from being a freshmen sharp shooting reserve on the team and making it to Patrick Gym and the D1 Final Four, to winning just four games as a sophomore and three as a junior. Now he's come back as a three year Captain to lead his team back to double digit wins and the Lamoille Holiday Tourney championship.
"Ethan has been the main focus of every defense we face, and he is a threat from deep on every possession. Who can forget his 40-point outburst at BFA last year."
The Middlebury Tigers earned the 61-48 win over the Thunderbirds.
Gabe Unwin led the T-birds with 14, Ethan Creller had 10, and Patrick Walker had 9. MVU coach Matt Walker noted that Caleb Johnston, who scored 7 points, has continued his strong play for MVU.
The Thunderbirds, now 10-8, will travel to Vergennes (0-18) on Tuesday to take on the Commodores. On Friday, the Thunderbirds will take on in-county rival, Enosburg (9-9) at Enosburg.