SWANTON — The MVU varsity baseball team ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Tucker Sterns Thursday afternoon as they were defeated by Vergennes 9-4.
“Sterns is a good player,” commented MVU coach Roy Sargent. “He hit a home run, and he's a big strong guy who throws well.”
The Commodores had runners in scoring position in each of the first six innings.
MVU got out of the first inning, thanks, in part, to catcher Garrett Fregeau throwing a runner out at third on a steal attempt. The Thunderbirds took the lead in the bottom half. Ethan Messier beat out an infield hit and later scored on an error. Then the bats went quiet until the sixth.
Meanwhile, Vergennes pushed a run across in the second without a hit. They threatened in the third, then broke the game open in the fourth. The Commodores got six hits with two outs and a walk, scoring six runs to take a 7-1 lead.
The Thunderbirds got their second hit of the game in the sixth when Jackson Porter hit a solid single to center. He stole second, then scored on Kevin Adams' RBI single. That chased Sterns, and Nate Muzzy came in to end the inning.
With the score 9-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, MVU needed base runners, and a lot of them. With one out, Corbin Schreindorfer and Garrett Fregeau each walked. Messier reached on an error to load the bases. After a strikeout, Patrick Walker singled to left-center to drive in two runs. Eli Calhoun walked to load the bases, but Adams was retired; the game ended 9-4.
“The big inning did us in today,” continued Sargent. “We needed base runners in the seventh, and we were patient but just ran out of outs. The first three innings, both teams were teetering, but they broke it open in the fourth.
"Our biggest problem this year has been not being able to finish. We’ve been ahead until the last inning a couple of times. We need everyone to feel that they are the rock, the guy to get it done.”
The Thunderbirds drop to 2-5 and play a doubleheader against Milton on Saturday.
