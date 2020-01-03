SWANTON — The MVU girls’ basketball team earned their first win of the season, a 43-30 win over Middlebury on Thursday evening.

"The game was decided in the first half as we were able to go into halftime with a 30-12 advantage," said MVY coach Moses Power.

The T-Bird lead grew to 23 points in the third quarter; MVU ended that quarter with a score of 41-18 .

"Middlebury fought to the end and with a hard-nosed press was able to win the fourth quarter by a 12-2 margin," said Power.

"The game gave us a much needed victory after starting the season 0-3 against Harwood, Lake Region, and BFA."

