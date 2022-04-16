20220412-_P758892.jpg

The MVU Thunderbirds took a loss to Burlington this week, but bounced back with a commanding victory over Oxbow on Friday afternoon. 

The MVU boys varsity baseball team earned a 20-0 win over Oxbow on Friday, April 15.  Carson Bessette earned the victory pitching 4 innings with 8K, 1BB, allowed 1 hit and zero runs. Chase Lund took the loss for Oxbow.
 
For MVU:  JJ Beauregard went 3-5 with 3 singles, and 2 runs.  Parker Hakey went 2-4 with a 2-run HR in the first inning, a single, BB and 2 runs.  
 
For Oxbow:  Reese Illsley went 1-2 with a single.
 
MVU is now 1-1 and will host Rice on Monday 4:30.

