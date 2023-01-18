The MVU Thunderbirds girls' varsity basketball team earned a hard-fought 47-44 win over the Mt. Abraham Eagles on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The Eagles may have held a one-point lead at the half, but the Thunderbirds held on through the second to earn a three-point victory. In the game's final seconds, with MVU holding a one-point lead, Kasandra Reynolds was fouled and hit her two free throws. The Eagles missed their last three-point look, and the Thunderbirds earned the win.
Part of the T-birds success came through defending Mia Jensen, the Eagles' sharp-shooting scoring leader.
"I told the girls ahead of the game: Maia Jensen is cat-quick, don't pass to whoever she's guarding, and don't try to dribble by her," said Luneau.
"We built a six-point lead late, but the Eagles erased it because Jensen is a championship-caliber player and made things happen for them. Defensively, we limited her to just one three. She's one of, if not the best, shooters in the state. Alex (Bourdeau), Avery (Guyette), and Kasandra (Reynolds) all took turns guarding her, and they all did a great job."
The win against the Eagles is the fifth in a row for MVU.
"This was a great all-around effort by all the girls; they've been so resilient. This was another good win against a tough team," said Luneau. "We've fought through distractions and played tough when we needed to."
Scoring leaders: MVU was led by MacKenzie Vincent with 12 and Alex Bourdeau with 11. Maia Jensen led the Eagles with 18.
