The MVU Thunderbirds baseball team earned a 5-4 win over the Milton Yellow Jackets on Thursday, May 11, improving to 10-0 on the season.
Gavin Nichols, AJ Dennett, Tabor Rich, Ray Fournier, and JJ Beauregard all had hits for the Thunderbirds, who took a 2-0 lead in the third and tacked on runs in the next two innings.
The Yellow Jackets benefited from hits by Evan Gorton, C. Eaton, and Hunter McClellan.
A three-run inning in the sixth brought Milton within one, but T-birds' pitcher Parker Hakey shut down the rally and earned the win on the mound.
Hakey threw a complete game, allowing five hits, four runs, walking one, and striking our six. N. Pepin threw seven innings for the Yellow Jackets, allowing nine hits, five runs, one walk, and striking out five.
