MVU hosts NVACS

SWANTON — Saturday, October 17, was a banner day for the BFA boys cross country team.
“The last time the boys placed this high at NVACS was in 1994,” said BFA St. Albans coach Mike Mashtare.
“Each runner had a mission for the wave they were in. The race was run in waves, and three runners from each day per wave. The boys executed the plan to perfection.”
Jacob Tremblay had a breakout race at MVU on Saturday to help lead the BFA Boys XC team to a second-place finish behind powerhouse CVU.
“Jacob ran a smart race right from the gun, staying in the pack early on and moving up throughout the race. It was great to see Jacob have a fast race for all his work in the last few years,” said Mashtare.
“Jacob placed third in a time of 16:16:58, which was a huge PR for him.”
Ethan Mashtare placed a strong 6th in 17:06. Calvin Storms, coming off his best race of the year at CVU last Wednesday, ran with the front pack for most of the race to fade slightly to 11th place in 17:17.
Four runners were coming across in the time, ranging from 8th place to his 11th place.
“Freshman Porter Hurteau continues to improve and impress with another strong performance,” said Mashtare.
Hurteau, who placed 19th in 17:48 played a big part in the team’s second place finish.
“Freshman Will Hughes, like Porter, continues to play a huge role in the team’s success. His 34th place finish in 18:29, a new PR, cemented our position.
“Junior, CJ Fisher was right on Will’s heels to place 39th in 18:48, a new PR. Finishing out the varsity runners was another freshman, Isaac Ditch, running a PR of 19:09 to place 47th.”
Boys’ team scores: CVU 29 BFA 70 BHS 82 SB 92 Essex 100 MMU 127 CHS 199
“The girls had a strong day, but not the kind of day they were hoping for. The wave starts did not work out as much for the girls,” said Mashtare.
Mashtare noted the BFA girls’ team depends on their tight pack and the ability to work together as the race goes on. The wave starts took that strength away from them.
“Their 4th place finish didn’t really show the kind of day they had. We are built for big races, not small races,” said Mashtare.
“When you take both races from Saturday, large school and small school, the girls move from 4th to 3rd and only two points out of second.”
Mashtare explained some of the BFA girls’ strategy on race day.
“Our pack is the tightest grouped pack in the state. Some schools have a pack of front runners and hope their 4th and 5th runners can have outstanding days to place them high in the standings,” said Mashtare.
“We depend on our pack and other schools’ runners pushing those 4th & 5th runners back. Hopefully, this will happen at states.”
BFA was led by junior Loghan Hughes, who had a strong last mile to place 7th in a new PR of 19:50.
“Loghan continues to mature as a first-year racer and runs for longer periods of time with the front runners,” said Mashtare.
Sophomores Tara Ditch and Lauren Kate Garceau both had a strong day, each running to new PR’s. Tara would place 14th in 20:37 and Lauren Kate 18th in 20:51.
Seniors Quincy Fournier and Caitlyn Dasaro were the next two finishers for BFA St. Albans.
“Quincy had her best race yet and placed 21st in a new PR of 20:53. Caitlyn had another strong run in 22nd in 21:07, and freshman Ruby Dasaro had a little off-day after a breakthrough race on Wednesday at CVU,” said Mashtare.
“Ruby placed 27th in 21:21 just missing a new PRf. I look for her to bounce back this Saturday.”
Rounding out the varsity team was junior Lydia Hodgeman.
“Lydia gets stronger with each race, placing 33rd in 21:40, also just missing a new PR,” said Mashtare.
Girls’ team scores: CVU 33 Essex 75 SB 81 BFA 82 BHS 93 MMU 143 CHS 214
MVU girls secure second place in small school race
The MVU cross country team, coached by John Brueckner, hosted and competed in NVACS on Saturday.
“Both the boys and the girls ran well, and it was great to have a head-to-head race,” said Brueckner.
“We had six runners PR, and two other runners were only six seconds off their PR.”
Maddie Saunders showed grit and determination as she pushed through a knee injury to help the girls’ team secure second place in the small school race.
According to Brueckner, Cora Gagne and Molly Medor have had a strong inaugural cross country season.
“I look forward to seeing what the girls’ team can do at states,” said Brueckner.
“Our young boy’s team is really coming along following their leader, senior captain, Nate Peters.
“Tyler Glennon was the third freshman across the line in the small school race.”
Brueckner credited the teams’ success to their consistency and effort.
“All of the miles and hills that the team has run is paying off,” said Brueckner. “We are in a good position heading into states.”
Brueckner extended thanks to the many community members who made the meet possible.
”I want to thank Ken St. Amour for designing the District’s meet course and setting it up with Dan and Shelly Brueckner, Coach Kevin Flint, and Athletic Director John Lumsden.
”Thank you as well, to all of the parents who volunteered at the meet. We would not be able to host the meet without their help,” said Brueckner.
Thanks were also extended to the community and local businesses who supported the MVU runners this season.
“I want to thank the community for their support. Thank you to Desorcie’s Market, Mother Hubbards, Ste Marie’s Market, and Maple City Candy for participating in the raffle fundraiser for a Desorcie’s meat package,” said Brueckner.
”And thank you to all of you who bought tickets. You made it possible for us to get face masks and team shirts this season.”
