ST. ALBANS — Members of the MVU boys varsity hockey team paid a visit to Kevin Smith's Sports Connection last week to extend a special thank you to the company for its ongoing support.
Over the years, Kevin Smith's has produced high-quality products for the team's annual fundraisers and has contributed in other aspects of the events.
MVU hockey coach Chris Hatin, senior Hunter Mason, and sophomore Ethan Messier presented sales manager David Aliquo with a handmade, wooden plaque on behalf of the hockey team.
"We would like to thank Kevin Smith Sports for their continued support with planning and organizing the logistics of ordering each season for the boys hockey team," said Hatin.
"What Kevin Smith's has done for us is the kind of behind-the-scenes stuff the community needs to know about. These are the people who really make a difference in our schools and in our programs."
"Our working relationship with Chris and the MVU boys hockey team is almost seamless; we appreciate our relationship with him and with the entire MVU high school," said Kevin Smith.
"Having a coach that cares and is organized goes a long way. He says that we do so much to help them out, but Chris makes it easy; he's great to work with," said Aliquo.
The MVU boys varsity hockey team participates in an annual fundraiser to raise money for charity organizations that impact the local community. Mason, a senior at MVU, has been part of three events (the team was unable to host an event in the 2020-2021 season due to Covid).
"The best part is that we're doing something we love to do: playing hockey, and we're also able to help people out through these fundraisers," said Mason.
Often, a representative from the receiving organization will talk with the team about how the funds will help an individual or a family.
"These fundraisers help us realize and appreciate what we have; they also help us be part of the empathy side of giving back," said Hatin.
Smith, who's been an integral part of the community for decades, was quick to extend thanks of his own.
"For us, it's always about the community and the kids. Sports is a tough world to live in when you're coaching and selling, but for 36 years, we've been very fortunate to have the local community behind us," said Smith. "The least we can do is support our local community; we appreciate all that you guys do for us."
