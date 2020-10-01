MVU golfers grateful for season

SWANTON – High school golfers have a small window to prepare for their 'post season' with sectionals scheduled for October 1st and states less than a week later.
Many high school golf teams are devoting their usual practice time to fill scorecards that will be submitted for qualification for states.
Thankfully, according to MVU boys' coach Gary LaShure, he's got a dedicated group of golfers.
"These guys golf quite a bit; they can golf on their own, and they practice with me every day--putting and chipping," said LaShure.
"All the guys are trying to get more golf in over the summer, and they come in very prepared."
The MVU team has 12 golfers this season, four sophomores, three juniors, and five seniors.
LaShure recognized the programs seniors, Jack Evans, Charlie Gates, Isaac Overton, Patrick Walker, and Ryan Sullivan.
Evans is a four-year member of the MVU golf team and has spent time honing his skill.
"Jack's one of those kids who golfs three or four times a week, watches YouTube videos, and has putting devices and training aids," said LaShure.
"He's had a tremendous transformation over the last four years."
Gates is another top golfer for the MVU Thunderbirds.
"Charlie is part of a golfing family, and he and Jack are head to head," said LaShure.
"Jack and Charlie's scores drop every year. They're pretty consistent.
Walker and Overton are soccer players who split time between soccer and golf in the fall.
LaShure thanked MVU boys' varsity soccer coach Jim Hubbard and MVU athletic director John Lumsden for letting the boys split their time.
"Patrick joined the team as a freshman, and he's a good golfer. It's a family thing; he golfs with his brother and father," said LaShure.
"Isaac is one of those kids that's up and coming. He's improved a lot over the last three years."
Ryan Sullivan is playing for the first year as a senior.
"Ryan has improved a lot in the three weeks I've had him," said LaShure.
LaShure thanked the local golf clubs, driving ranges, and club pros for their dedication to the MVU golf program.
"Mike Swim and the Champlain Country Club deserve a big shoutout for letting us practice at the course, and the Arrowhead Driving Range gives us a discount on tokens," said LaShure.
"The Alburgh Country Club lets the kids golf for free as long as they register with the pro. People who own the clubs want to see the kids come out and play."
This year, LaShure noted, the kids were eager to get out on the course.
"On the first day of practice, the kids were unbelievably excited to be there. They had lots of optimism and hope for the season," said LaShure.
"They were disappointed they didn't have matches with other teams, but we've set up some modified matches. And the guys are pumped for sectionals."
The shortened season may be a little disappointing, but LaShure and the MVU boys' golf team realize it's far better than the loss of the season spring athletes faced.
"When they got the news we'd have a season, everyone cheered, and we're happy with that."