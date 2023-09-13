The Missisquoi Valley Union girls' golf team competed in their first match of the season at Land Farm on Sept. 11. Kirby King had 47 and Brooke Rainville had 50.
King shared her thoughts on the day, giving a special shout out to teammate Brooke Rainville.
"I think Brooke and I did very well considering it was our first match of the season! I'm very proud of both of us; we both had some great shots, and we both had one of our best matches ever. But I'm especially proud of Brooke; I got her to play golf with me for the first time last season when I was the only one on the team. Yesterday she was able to get two pars and shoot very well. We were paired with some very fun and good golfers yesterday, and being with golfers who are better than you makes it even more challenging than golf already is. Overall, I'm excited for the rest of our matches and to keep getting better every match!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.