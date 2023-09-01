SWANTON - It was an evening of firsts at Missisquoi Valley Union High School as the Thunderbirds and the Middlebury Tigers each played their first varsity volleyball game on Friday, Sept. 1.
The Tigers won in three sets (25-7, 125-19, 25-10), but MVU battled throughout, showcasing the team's determination as they've worked to establish themselves as a varsity program.
The team's four seniors, Bryn Hanna, Samarah Lavee, Anna Lawrence, and Haylee Newhall, shared their thoughts on the program's milestone.
Hanna, a four-year player, spoke of playing in her first varsity game: "I started playing when we were a club and watched the program grow over the last four years. Being able to graduate as a senior and watch that happen is really awesome."
When asked what she enjoyed most about her first varsity game, Hanna smiled and said, "I enjoyed seeing how we all worked together."
Samarah, a two-year player, spoke of her love for the game: "I like my teammates, and I'm looking forward to getting better throughout the season."
Newhall, who was injured last year and missed the season, is playing her first full season with the team.
"I've enjoyed learning how to better communicate with people and to encourage others to do something they aren't comfortable with. I'm going to remember how much fun we had tonight, and I'm glad to be with this team. I love them."
Lawrence, a second-year player, shared why she decided to join the team.
"I've danced all my life and always wanted to play school sports. I joined the team last year and fell in love with the sport," said Lawrence.
"I like the game's intensity; it drives me to do my best. I'm looking forward to seeing how our bond grows as a team and celebrating our first win."
Ileah Arcand, in her first year as the team's coach, was pleased with the effort.
"I've been with this team for less than two weeks, and I'm really excited about this group; they trust each other," said Arcand.
When asked what she'd remember about coaching the program's first varsity game, Arcand didn't hesitate.
"I'm going to remember how a majority of the team stayed enthusiastic throughout the game. I appreciated those who kept their cool and cheered for their teammates, even with three lost sets," said Arcand.
"I think the team has great potential, and I can't wait to work with them throughout the season to help them achieve that full potential. I'm really proud of them, and no matter the outcome, they played hard."
