HIGHGATE - The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls' hockey team was back on home ice on Wednesday, Jan. 19, hosting the Middlebury Tigers in a game that ended in a 6-7 win for Middlebury.
MVU coach Katie Campbell spoke of the game, "It was a great back and forth game, and the girls played great. A total team effort was put forth and that was what we talked about a lot this week, so I am glad to see it pay off."
The T-birds tacked on three goals in the first period; Karissa Leclair, assisted by Holley MacLellan, scored the first goal of the game. MacLellan scored eight minutes later, assisted by Naomi Edele. Leclair scored her second goal seconds after MacLellan's tally, assisted by Ava Hubbard and Emily Airoldi.
The Tigers also netted three goals in the first period, but outscored the Thunderbirds by one goal in the second. Naomi Edele scored MVU's only goal in the second period, assisted by Airoldi.
In the third period, MVU tallied two more goals, a second for MacLellan; MacLellan and Rory Schreindorfer then assisted Abby Wilcox in scoring her first varsity goal.
"It's nice to have some different names on the score sheet. Abby Wilcox netted her first varsity goal off a nice feed from Holley MacLellan," said Campbell.
Middlebury held onto the lead to secure the win, but Campbell was pleased to see the team use skills they've been working on in practice, "We focused a lot on the forecheck, and net front presence as well, and we scored two goals by doing those things. It was a great team effort."
MVU goalie Kali Favreau-Ward had 20 saves and Middlebury had 22.
