The MVU Thunderbirds girls hockey team hosted the combined Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield Union hockey team on Monday, falling 3-1. MVU’s Kayden Lapan scored the Thunderbirds’ solo goal at 11:39 in the third, her first as a varsity hockey player. She was assisted by Holley MacLellan.
Karissa Leclair had 27 saves for MVU, while CVU/MMU had 12.
