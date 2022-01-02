The MVU girls varsity basketball team rolled past Milton 40-24 on Thursday, Dec. 30.
After falling behind 13-6 in the first quarter, the Thunderbirds left for the half tied at 16 with the Milton Yellow Jackets.
"We talked at the half about continuing to focus on the defensive end and force turnovers and capitalize on them in the offensive end. We finally poured it on in the third and fourth, outscoring them 24-8," said MVU coach Jen Gagne.
"This was a great team effort with everyone contributing on both ends. I'm very proud of their poise and determination to finish stronger than they started."
Mckenzie Vincent led the Thunderbirds with 10; Destinee Pigeon hand Sierra Derby each had 6. Mallorie Chalmers had 7 for Milton.
Thank you, Walter Brouillette for the photos from the road!
