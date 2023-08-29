The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds varsity football team is ready for the 2023 season, boasting bigger numbers and a budding youth program with Swanton Recreation.
Q&A with MVU Football coach Anthony Labor
Who's returning and what are they bringing? We have 27 players on our roster this year (we ended last season with 14) and 20 players coming in with past football experience whether it be from our team last year, the middle school program or from another school. To put that into perspective, last season we came in with only eight players who had football experience, so this is pretty big for us. Of those 20 players with experience, 13 of them were on our varsity team last year, which has made preseason much easier than last year as they’re much quicker to pick everything up and can help the younger players.
Senior Henry Tanner came into this season ready to go. He was a first-year player last year as a junior and was timid at times as he learned the game; he worked hard to get bigger and stronger in the offseason, and we’ve already seen how his confidence has grown; he’ll be a big factor on both sides of the ball.
Junior Wyett Bellrose brings a ton of athleticism and gives us a threat all over the offense, while also being a strong person in the secondary. Junior Caleb Jordan took the reins of the offense last year at quarterback and has kept that going this year. He and Bellrose have been working as the two quarterbacks this preseason. Caleb has shown his football sense; he can play basically any skill position on offense and know what he’s doing on every play.
We have a couple of junior linemen in Tannor Shedrick and Jon Sheldon who bring good size to both sides of the ball and have improved their overall games over the past two years.
Junior Lucas Underwood is another player who started playing last year; he improved throughout the season, but we have seen his confidence at a much higher level to start off this season. Hunter Cheney comes back as a sophomore after dealing with some injuries last year, but he’s a big, strong player who will be a workhorse in our offense.
Most of these players are in the same positions as last year, but we did shuffle a couple of players around. We moved junior Colby Young from fullback to the offensive line, and he’s really embraced that and done a good job picking up the position. We moved Hadyn Richardson out of the backfield and up to tight end; he’s picked it up quickly and performed well.
Our coaching staff has seen how every returning player came in with so much more confidence than they did a year ago; they’ve matured both as people and as football players. Brayden Sibley, Bradley Decker and Nate Supernault are our other seniors who’ve been leaders not only during preseason, but have been a part of the program for a few years; they’ve been a huge part of helping grow this program.
Who's new and what are they bringing? Sophomore Koopar Nichols transferred from BFA and brings a lot of athleticism to the team; he’s very smart and able to pick up multiple positions quickly on the offense. Some of our freshmen have come in and embraced the challenge of varsity football and shown glimpses of being able to fill roles for us on either side of the ball wherever we need them; some will play big roles for us.
What are your goals for the season? We tell the team every day: the goal is to always get better and never settle. Even though we might have had a good practice the day before, there’s always room to get better. We continue to work and make sure we don't become complacent or let others become complacent. I want them all to come together and continue to work as one team and one program. A lot of them already had that chemistry coming into the season after grinding through games together last year. The older players have really embraced the new players, and we can see that chemistry forming. If we keep doing these things, the success in the win/loss column will take care of itself.
What are you hoping to build on from last season? On the field, I want to keep seeing this program grow and be successful. It would’ve been easy for the players who ended last season with us to call it quits because they didn't get a win, but they came back knowing we had unfinished business. They’re hungry for that first win in their careers at MVU. Even though last year might not have been "successful" in the wins/loss column, it showed the players how much they have to work to get to where they want to go. Off the field, I’ve felt incredibly lucky with the sense of community that’s grown around our program over the past couple of years. The parents of our players have been fantastic, whether it be organizing team dinners or helping to promote and attend fundraisers, which helps us provide players with stuff they can be proud of such as our new game jerseys. As a coaching staff we have had nothing but support from the parents and community, which has made our jobs much easier. I’d like to see that sense of community continue to grow, which it seems to be doing.
What does it mean to you as a varsity coach to see the youth program in place? It's absolutely huge for us. Before the beginning of last season, a majority of players within our program probably never played football until their freshmen year with an exception for players who might have played for the St. Albans Steelers. It's tough to jump into a program as a 14-year-old without much, if any, football experience going up against 18-year-olds who’ve been playing for years. Getting the middle school program going last year was huge and gives players football experience to help prepare to play at the high school level. We've already seen those dividends paying off with our current freshmen. Swanton Recreation introduced youth football for first through sixth graders this summer, which will lead to players having even more experience by the time they get to high school. Our numbers should increase and keep this program going in the right direction. Youth football introduces kids to the sport at an early age and helps them build a love for the game.They’ll gain critical experience, which is key for a program to grow and be successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.