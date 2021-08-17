Last fall, football teams across Vermont played a 7v7 touch football format due to Covid restrictions in the fall of 2020. On August 16, teams will take the field for the 2021 pre-season.
Chad Cioffi, head coach of the MVU Thunderbirds football team, opted to play an in-house flag football season to develop skill and prepare his players for a return to varsity in 2021.
Will you be implementing anything this year from last year's unusual season? "I think the biggest thing we as a program are implementing going forward pertains less to football and more to the health and safety of our athletes," said Cioffi.
"We want to make sure we are a model team when it comes to sanitization and other safety measures taking place. The world is a very different place since COVID, and there are many things on and off the field that people generally overlooked or took for granted when it comes to sanitization and not spreading germs and other harmful bacteria, etc."
Who do you have returning from last year? "We have a fantastic senior class in Harley Vorse, Cole Tipper, Reed Tipper, Kenneth Glennon, Justin Nappi-Thompson, Chasten Dudley, and Cameron Quinlan. Our seniors gained a lot of leadership experience last season, and we are very proud of the way they represent our program."
What strengths do you see in this year's returning athletes? "Our strengths lie in communication and trust. Our team has a great relationship; the players enjoy working together, and our coaching staff loves the potential we see in these student-athletes both on and off the field. The team has felt more and more like a cohesive unit and very family-like these past two falls, and we expect to continue to build upon that."
What qualities grew in your players after the adversity of the 2020 season? "Relationships. It sounds very cliche, but I firmly believe after everyone was essentially locked down and unable to see one another from March until August, the kids began to really value that face-to-face aspect of their relationships with each other as well as with the coaches.
"Covid dealt everyone a little adversity and disrupted the normal we were all so used to, especially for the kids. Kids like structure, no matter how much some may resist it. The structure of a sports season and school (in person) is something I noticed them missing and wanted to have return to the way it was before the lockdown.
"Everyone thinks staying home every day would be the dream (work from home, school from home), but after about a week, I think we all missed our normal routines and craved normalcy again."
What will you be working on to prepare your athletes for a regular football season? "A huge part for all programs in the state will be the contact aspect. That was a primary reason for us deciding to play flag football last season. We could still work on and implement certain techniques that would transfer well to when we returned to tackle this fall.
"There also wasn't a team in the state that had linemen last season. So if you played on the line in 2019, you either played a skill position or stayed home for the fall and sitting on the couch. Each program is essentially starting with a fresh line on both sides of the ball and trying to get players acclimated to the blocking aspect again."
