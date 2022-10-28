First-year Missisquoi Valley Union football coach Anthony Labor shared his thoughts on the final game of the season and the team he had the pleasure of coaching for the 2022 season.
Coach Anthony Labor
Our season ended tonight (Thursday, Oct. 27) with a 36-6 loss to Milton, and it's important to point out the heart and will our team showed out today. We went in there with 15 players and had two players go out with injuries throughout the game, leaving us with two subs for the majority of the game. These kids never quit, never gave up, and have shown incredible improvement throughout this season. Of those 15 players on the field tonight, seven have never had any football experience until this year. Even though we would have loved to grab a win, this was an incredible team to coach in my first year as head coach, and we all continued to learn together throughout the year. This was the first year in a long time that MVU football completed an entire season which is impressive with the numbers we had throughout the last few weeks. It would have been easy for the players to make excuses or hang their heads with numbers or anything else, but they never did that. They just kept working and kept chugging along.
We had four seniors on the field tonight and thought it was important to get them a shout.
Levi Noel: You were one of our captains and leaders this year and did whatever was asked of you, from switching positions to recruiting players for middle school and our varsity team, which made our jobs as coaches easier and helped set up the future of the program.
Avery Morris: You left everything out on the field and gave it your all. From playing fullback to quarterback and every position on defense, they layed it all out on the line.
Ray Fournier: Every game you were with us, you showed off your natural athletic ability. I couldn't imagine how tough it was playing two varsity sports at the same time and couldn't begin to tell you how impressed I was walking off that field tonight seeing where we have come from when you emailed me in the summer asking just to kick for the football team to being an amazing linebacker/cornerback and receiver. You are a football player.
Javen Machia: I wish we would have been able to have you for more than just one year. Seeing your growth and improvement this year from coming on as someone who never played the sport before to becoming our best return man and one of our most consistent running backs in only one season is nothing short of special. I told you after the game that you first stepped on that field as an athletic person, but you walked off the field Thursday night as a very talented football player; watching that growth in between was incredible. All four of you helped set this program up for future success with all you have done for it.
The final record doesn't signify what all these players have done for us all season long, and we are in a better place now than we were at the beginning of the season. As for the returning players, we are just getting started, and the future will look much different! Time to start getting ready for next season!
