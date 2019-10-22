ENOSBURG — MVU runners had a strong showing in Enosburg on Monday afternoon. Ruth Bruekner, a sophomore at MVU came in seventh overall in the coed 4,000 meter race, and MVU boys filled out for of the top ten spots.
The race in Enosburg was the first coed race the MVU teams have competed in this season where both the boys' and girls' teams started at the same time.
Fans near the end of the course waiting for the first runners to appear, watched as top male runners from Spaulding raced past in 1-2-3 order.
Behind the Spaulding runners came three other male athletes--Sean Power of MVU, Camden Pierce of Spaulding, and Mathew Curtis of MVU.
The seventh place runner came sprinting past, blonde ponytail flying in the breeze. It was Ruth Bruekner, who finished a full two minutes ahead of the next female competitor, and right at the head of the race overall.
"Over the last three races I've had three PR's," said Bruekner. "I must be peaking at the right time this year!"
"It really helped to have my teammates ahead of me--it's so motivating," Bruekner said, speaking of the MVU boys who finished ahead of her. "It really pushed me to race against both the boys and the girls today."
Enosburg Home Meet Results
Girls' Results 4,000 meters
1. 10 Ruth Brueckner 15:59.60
Missisquoi Valley Union
2. 10 Mei Elander 17:58.90
Enosburg Falls
5. 10 Haley Stefaniak 18:29.30
Missisquoi Valley Union
6. 12 Serena Power 20:22.80
Missisquoi Valley Union
8. 9 Apple Maddox 21:12.10
Enosburg Falls
9. 9 Masha Shippert 21:33.00
Enosburg Falls
10. 9 Maddie Saunders 22:33.10
Missisquoi Valley Union
13. 9 Kira Schafer 24:38.60
Missisquoi Valley Union
14. 10 Brooke Durkee 24:46.80
Missisquoi Valley Union
Boys Results 4,000 meters
1. 11 David Poulin 13:56.10
Spaulding
2. 11 Taite Magoon 14:02.50
Spaulding
3. 10 Matthew Toborg 15:08.30
Spaulding
4. 11 Sean Power 15:32.90
Missisquoi Valley Union
5. 10 Camden Pierce 15:38.60
Spaulding
6. 11 Matthew Curtis 15:56.30
Missisquoi Valley Union
7. 11 Nathaniel Peters 16:39.40
Missisquoi Valley Union
8. 9 John Viens 16:41.10
Richford
9. 11 Cole Boutah 17:02.50
Missisquoi Valley Union
10. 9 Connor Nielsen 17:15.30
Missisquoi Valley Union
11. 9 Caleb Ploof 17:30.10
Missisquoi Valley Union
12. 12 Tyler Byers 17:56.60
Missisquoi Valley Union
13. 11 Kolby Moody 18:08.50
Missisquoi Valley Union
22. 10 Luc Viens 18:53.10
Richford
23. 9 Caleb Underwood 19:01.30
Missisquoi Valley Union
26. 11 Matt Paul 22:12.90
Richford