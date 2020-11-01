WINDSOR - The MVU field hockey season came to an end in Windsor last week after the Thunderbirds took a 7-0 loss to Windsor.
Messenger Sports was pleased to receive these photos from Jay Cummings. Cummings' daughter, Danielle, graduated in 2020 and was recruited to the St. Mike's field hockey team.
Cummings, a lover of the game and a fan of the team, traveled to Windsor to cheer on the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.