ESSEX — On Saturday, October 19th, the MVU field hockey team took a field trip to help out children around the world.
The team joined others at the Feed My Starving Children event at A. D. Lawton Intermediate, packing bags of food that will travel to destinations where children are grateful for a single meal in a day. The goal of the organization is to irradicate child hunger. Feed My Starving Children partnered with a group in Vermont called From Vermont with Love to host the event.
Non-perishable items were also collected for the local community.
“It brought out a different side of each of the girls,” said MVU field hockey coach Jeanne Rainville. “I was watching them as they were working, and they were so happy.”
“It was a giving environment, and you are thinking of others, especially those less fortunate than you,” explained Rainville. “It brings a feeling of happiness.”
Rainville and the team enjoyed the event so much, that they’d like to make it an annual event.
The field hockey team was stationed at the packaging area where rice, soy, dried vegetables, and vitamins were all poured into a bag and sealed.
The contents of the bags were poured in with a funnel, the bags were weighed and finally packed, 36 to a box.
When the food arrives at its destination, the kids that receive it mix it with water and it provides food for a whole day.
Rainville credited Karey Edele, mother of Naomi Edele, with the idea to take the team to Essex.
“Karey asked me if I’d like the team to do it, and I was thrilled,” said Rainville. “It’s a great way for the kids to give back to the commumty and reminds us all to be thinking about how grateful we are for the opportunities we have here.”
“It brings another aspect of coaching into developing young female athletes and helping them recognize that there’s more out there than the sport they are playing.”
The MVU group was part of a team that packed roughly 900 meals for hungry kids.
“There was good conversation and feedback in the car on the way home,” said Edele.
“There were girls who wanted to go back again. One girl expressed her surprise when she learned that some children would have only one meal for a day.”
Along with packaging food, event attendees also had the opportunity to purchase items crafted in the areas the food would be delivered to.
“The money from the sale of those pieces goes back to the communities where they were made,” explained Edele. “Some of the girls bought items and were glad to do so.”
Edele and her family had taken part in a Feed My Starving Children event a few years ago. Having the team present was extra special.
“It was a really great experience,” said Edele. “We had talked at the beginning of the season about doing more outreach as a team, so it was really sweet to have nearly the entire team at an event that reached out to the community and beyond.”