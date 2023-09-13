SWANTON - The Stowe Raiders edged the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds varsity field hockey team 2-1 on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Stowe scored in the first quarter on a goal by Gabby Doehla; MVU's Amelia Favreau tied the game in the third quarter on an assist by Rowan Gregory, but the Raiders scored the go-ahead goal in the fourth on a goal by Ellie Feinstein.
The Thunderbirds came into Wednesday's contest after earning a 4-3 road win over Lyndon earlier in the week. In that game, Amelia Favreau scored two goals, Madison Chevalier had a goal and an assist, and Asher Nester tallied six saves in goal.
MVU coach Jamie Baron, in her first year with the team, shared her thoughts on the chemistry she's seeing on the field.
"They're very hard workers; we've got some players who are very good about getting up there and getting open, and that's when we get our shots in. They're also good at communicating with each other," said Baron.
"Our goalies are both very good, and we can always depend on our defense to get the ball out; they do well at their angles and getting the ball out of the 25, the 16--whichever it may be."
Isabel Bennett, a four-year varsity player with MVU, spoke of what she's enjoyed about working with the team.
"We have a lot of new players coming up from middle school, and including Addison Gates, who's doing a great job," said Benett. "It's really fun to welcome new players on the team and make new friends."
Bennett also spoke of what she's looking forward to in her senior season: "I'm looking forward to more wins, building a stronger team, building a connection with each other, working on good communication, and hopefully score a goal!"
