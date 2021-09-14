SWANTON - The Missisquoi Valley Union High School field hockey team took a 4-1 loss to Montpelier on Tuesday. MVU's solo goal was scored by Naomi Rose Edele and assisted by Maddy Chevalier.
Edele, a veteran on the young MVU squad, spoke highly of her team.
"We're really working on our communication, and we did a lot more of that today. We have the skill, and these two losses have shown us what we need to work on," said Edele.
MVU graduated several seniors in 2021, and players like Edele are now taking the lead.
"It's an honor to be put in a leadership position. There's a lot of pressure because people look up to you more, and you're expected to better understand the game. It's also a learning experience," said Edele.
Mel Hurlbut, coach of the young Thunderbirds' varsity team, knows she's coaching the future of the MVU field hockey program.
"The team has already grown (this season). We have some freshmen who have already started for us, and we have a junior who just started playing this year," said Hurlbut. "The team has learned so much and done so well."
