SWANTON - McKenna Thompson scored the Thunderbirds' solo goal on Tuesday evening as Missisquoi Valley Union fell 4-1 to Lyndon Institute.
Last week, the Thunderbirds celebrated their graduating seniors, and while Messenger Sports editor Ruthie Laroche was present at the game, a computer issue resulted in the loss of all her photos (there's a first time for everything), so we're going to talk about those seniors today.
The Thunderbirds field hockey program will graduate three seniors this year: Naomi Rose Edele, Denise Berger, and Mattison Lampman. Coach Mel Hurlbut complimented her seniors.
"Our seniors have been incredible leaders. They're really communicative and thoughtful human beings," said Hurlbut.
Hurlbut also spoke of the team's determination during the season.
"We're a young team, and we've been working on so many gameplay pieces and skills," said Hurlbut.
"They're learning that they need to earn the call--to keep going."
