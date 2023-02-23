The No. 10 MVU Thunderbirds took a 38-33 loss to the No. 7 Lamoille Lancers in the first round of the D2 Vermont girls' basketball tournament in a game that MVU head coach Tim Luneau described as a, "Wild game with a great playoff atmosphere."
According to Luneau, the T-birds played close to even with the Lancers in the first quarter until the last minute when Lamoille capitalized on two turnovers to take a 13-6 lead.
"They held a 7 to 9 point lead most of the game," said Luneau, "but we kept battling not to let it get away from us."
Luneau was also glad his younger players had a chance to play in a gym with a loud playoff atmosphere.
"Our freshmen and sophomores all got a lot of time, and they played great despite the loudness and intensity as they've been in tight games against great opponents multiple times this year," said Luneau.
As time on the clock waned, the T-birds changed their strategy.
"With about five minutes to go, we went into a more desperate defensive pressure mode that we'd worked on, and it did start forcing turnovers which we capitalized on. We got to within one point and possession of the ball, but thats the closest we would get."
Luneau spoke with pride about the efforts of his Thunderbirds: "I'm so very proud of our girls' persistence, resilience, grit, and ruggedness that game and all year. The playoff experience is invaluable for our younger players as you can't replicate that atmosphere in practice. The gym was so loud you couldn't hear a thing. I wish we could have got the W to extend our seniors' careers at least one more game, but they gave it their all and left it all on the court.
Luneau also extended thanks all around.
"I thank the girls, our managers, trainer, and coaches Ron and Jeremy for a wonderful experience coaching the lady T-Birds in my first of hopefully many years. The girls represented their school and community as well as I could have ever hoped and have a lot to be proud of."
MVU scoring leaders: McKenzie Vincent led MVU with 14, and Alexandra Bourdeau had nine.
