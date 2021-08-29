Teams from MVU, Enosburg, Richford and, BFA Fairfax traveled to Jay Peak on Saturday, August 28, to play in the 2021 Jay Peak Invitational. The event allows local teams to play on the resort's turf fields as they prepare for the start of the regular season. Lake Region and Danville also send teams to the invitational.
Enosburg took on BFA Fairfax and MVU faced off against the Richford Rockets in the first two scrimmages of the girls' portion of the afternoon.
This year, Renee Pattee is at the helm of the Enosburg Hornets; the team will be looking to replace a core of seniors who graduated in 2020.
The BFA Fairfax Bullets also graduated several seniors in 2020, but returned a hard working group of juniors.
MVU, coached by Roy Adams, will be looking to replace four-year starting goalie Madison Conley this year. The team was led on offense by the strong play of Ava Hubbard, a name to watch for in 2021.
The Rockets returned a core group of players for 2021; defensively, the team's goaltending was strong in the scrimmage against MVU early in the invitational.
Rosters haven't been released, so we can't get into names and positions, but we hope you enjoy the photos from the day!
